Florida gas prices jump back up, rose 12 cents last week

Gas prices in Florida rose by 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA

The state average jumped from $3.46 per gallon on Monday, Nov. 7 to $3.58 on Thursday, Nov. 10

It was the highest daily average price since Sept. 1

Florida motorists are experiencing some pain at the pump with Thanksgiving right around the corner, according to a new report from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The auto group stated in its weekly report on Monday that the average price for gasoline in the Sunshine State increased more than a dime last week — jumping from $3.46 per gallon last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. Gas prices dipped 3 cents over the weekend, with Monday’s state average sitting at $3.55 per gallon.

Since the beginning of this month, the state’s average gas price rose 29 cents per gallon.

AAA estimates it costs $53 to fill up a tank, which is $20 less than what people paid in mid-June when the state average reached a record high of $4.89 per gallon.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins noted that prices reflect the end of Florida’s October gas tax holiday — which ended on Nov. 1 — that gave drivers a 25-cent discount at the pump. Jenkins also pointed to a recent increase in oil prices as a cause for the uptick.

“It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state’s gas tax,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau.”

Drivers looking to travel around the state will find the most expensive gas prices in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.70), Gainesville ($3.62), and Homosassa Springs ($3.60). The lowest prices were reported in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Pensacola ($3.32), and Panama City ($3.33).

A full breakdown of gas prices across the state can be seen here.

