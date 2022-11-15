Flynt Talks Lee @ FLPL Nov. 17

FLORENCE – Writers, scholars and journalists had pursued interviews with acclaimed and reclusive author Harper Lee for most of her adult life, but it was Wayne Flynt and his wife Dartie who sat and talked with Lee after she returned home to Monroeville, Alabama.

Flynt will recount those visits with Harper Lee during a free program at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library beginning at 6pm Thursday, November 17, in the library’s colonnade.

Harper Lee’s iconic novel, “To Kill A Mockingbird,” was one of the most beloved and most taught works of fiction by an American author. The book was an instant success that sold more than 40 million copies and launched Lee into literary celebrity status that she said she found oppressive. A film version of her book was released in 1962 with Gregory Peck in the starring role.

The world continued to try to call on Lee, but she became ever more reclusive after a second novel did not soon follow the first. And after a stroke in 2007, Harper Lee came home, and it is there that Wayne and Dartie became regular visitors at the assisted living facility where Lee resided.

Flynt and Lee’s discussions included Alabama history, folklore, family genealogy and American literature. They were often joined on these talks by Harper Lee’s oldest sister, Alice Lee and middle sister, Louise Lee Conner.

Those hours together are still cherished by Flynt. He said they yielded revelations that were the foundation of his book, “Afternoons with Harper Lee” (NewSouth Books), which is part memoir and part biography. His book offers a unique window into the life, mind and preoccupations of Harper Lee, who was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for fiction the year after “To Kill A Mockingbird” was published.

Rick Bragg, bestselling author of 12 books on the American South, said Flynt’s visits with Lee offers a “true open window into Harper Lee, a warm, easy visit with her in the twilight of her life.”

Harper Lee died in 2016. She was 89. Dartie Flynt died recently, and Bragg calls Flynt’s book “… a monument to (Dartie) and Harper Lee and a South we will never see again.”

Copies of Flynt’s book, released in October, will be available for purchase after his program.