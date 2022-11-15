Footage shows relentless Russian missile attack





In the footage shared on Twitter, Ukrainian soldiers can be seen cheering as they shot down Russian missiles. Ukraine shot down 73 cruise missiles on Tuesday as Russia launched a fresh missile attack across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the planned attack targeted energy infrastructure and shut down power in many cities. He said: “We’re working, will restore everything. We will survive everything.” The Ukraine media has reported that the missile strikes targeted multiple regions across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv and the recently liberated Kharkiv city. Spokesman of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, said on Ukrainian television that “more than 90 missiles” have been confirmed to have been launched by Russia. Mr Ignant also added that the attacks on Tuesday exceeded the missiles launched on October 10, which has been the biggest attack from Russia so far. He said: “We have good results of air defence forces. We shot down 73 out of more than 90 cruise missiles.”

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state energy company, has said the extent of the Russian attack is still to be determined. The northern and central regions of Ukraine were the most affected by the attack, and Ukrainian officials have said the situation in Kyiv is “extremely difficult” and “emergency shutdowns have been introduced.” The deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram that Ukrenergo has been forced to introduce new measures to balance the energy grid and called on citizens to “use electricity sparingly and keep it up! The terrorists will be defeated”. It’s been reported that at least half of Kyiv is without electricity as well as certain areas in the Dnipro, Odesa and Zhytomyr regions. READ MORE: Polish military planes ‘scrambled’ after explosions rock state

Kharkiv’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, has said critical infrastructure has been damaged in the city and it’s been reported that the 80,000 residents of the city are currently without heat and electricity. On Telegram, the mayor wrote: “There are problems with the energy supply. Overground electric transport and the metro have been stopped.” The attacks have come at a time Ukraine has been trying to restore Kharkiv after taking back the city from Russian forces. The United Nations human rights official monitoring Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, has said the recently liberated city is in a “dire humanitarian situation”. Ms Bogner has said her team are currently looking to travel to Kherson to verify allegations of nearly 80 cases of disappearances and detention, the National Police of Ukraine will begin investigating three alleged torture sites in the Kherson region. DON’T MISS:

The Ukraine Chief of Presidental Staff, Andriy Yermak, has said the attack on Ukraine was due to President Zelensky’s speech at the G20 summit currently happening between the world’s largest economies. On Twitter, he wrote: “Russia responds to Zelenskiy’s powerful speech at G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose.” Earlier on Tuesday, President Zelensky told world leaders Ukraine would never stop its campaign to drive Russia out of its country and called on them to support Ukraine to end the war on its terms, primarily being that all Russian troops leave the country. He said in a video call: “We will not allow Russia to wait it out, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilisation.” The spokesman for Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, has said following President Zelenksy’s statement there will be to deal to end fighting in Ukraine and claimed the country was not interested in holding peace talks with Russia.

