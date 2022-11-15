Former Top Gear presenter Sue Baker dies aged 67

Sue Baker, the TV icon of the 1980s, has died aged 67 after a battle with motor neurone disease. Her death was announced on her Twitter page, as the statement paid respect to the “admired and talented” presenter.
Her official Twitter read: “It is with sadness that Sue’s family shares this news. Thank you to everyone sharing memories, we are taking solace in them.”
Along with this, a second statement was shared, along with a picture from Sue’s Top Gear Days.
The statement read: “It is with very great sadness that we share the news of Sue’s passing.
“A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy.
READ MORE: Piers Morgan brands David Walliams ‘one of TV’s nastiest frauds’
“Sending love to her family – that she spoke of so proudly – and all her many friends and colleagues who will miss her. x.”
ChrisGoffey commented: “So many memories – of Top Gear, the live shows we presented for various companies, and of her co-operation in projects for the production company. Lovely lady – a star!!”
The Guild of Motoring Writers said: “We are deeply saddened to learn our vice-president and former chair, @carscribe Sue Baker, passed away this morning following a long illness.
“Sue was a pioneer for women in automotive journalism and a former presenter of @BBC_TopGear. A full tribute will be published later.”
Source link