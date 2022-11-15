Former Top Gear presenter Sue Baker dies aged 67

Sue Baker, the TV icon of the 1980s, has died aged 67 after a battle with motor neurone disease. Her death was announced on her Twitter page, as the statement paid respect to the “admired and talented” presenter.

Her official Twitter read: “It is with sadness that Sue’s family shares this news. Thank you to everyone sharing memories, we are taking solace in them.”

Along with this, a second statement was shared, along with a picture from Sue’s Top Gear Days.

The statement read: “It is with very great sadness that we share the news of Sue’s passing.

“A doting mother to Ian and Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom and George, a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy.

