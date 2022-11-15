Freeform’s Annual ’25 Days of Christmas’ Schedule Is Finally Here

It’s the age-old debate: When is it okay to start celebrating Christmas? Some say November 1 is fair game, while others are firm in their belief that the celebration shouldn’t start until after Thanksgiving. But if you ask Freeform, they’ll tell you that the festivities should be in full swing starting December 1—at least, that’s the day the television network kicks off its annual “25 Days of Christmas” programming. Freeform just released the official lineup for 2022, and it’s feeling a lot like a Christmas miracle.

Some of the best Christmas movies of all time made this year’s list. Yes, we’re talking about Home Alone. Would any Christmas movie list be complete without it? Freeform also made sure to include a healthy mix of funny Christmas movies like Scrooged and enduring holiday classics like Miracle on 34th Street. There are so many titles on this list that you’ll know and love. But Freeform sprinkled in some new films, too, so you can keep expanding your list of favorite Christmas movies.

Read on to see Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” schedule, and let us know which movie you’re most excited to watch!

Thursday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”

11:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

4:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

The Santa Clause (1994) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Watch on

Friday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

9:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

11:35 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

2:15 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

4:20 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:50 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

11:30 p.m. – “The Star” (2017)

1:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

Saturday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

9:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

10:30 a.m. – “The Star” (2017)

12:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

2:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

5:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

7:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

9:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

10:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

10:50 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

11:55 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Sunday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

8:05 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

10:10 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

12:15 p.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

2:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:05 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

5:35 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:40 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:10 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:50 p.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2”

Monday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”

11:30 a.m. – ”Holiday in Handcuffs”

1:35 p.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2”

3:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:55 p.m. – “Scrooged”

12:00 a.m. – “Snow”

Home Alone (1990) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Watch on

Tuesday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – “Stealing Christmas”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”

12:00 p.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”

2:00 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

4:00 p.m. – “Scrooged”

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Snow 2: Brain Freeze”

Wednesday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”

11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”

2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Thursday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House”

10:30 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

12:30 p.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

2:00 p.m. – “Prancer Returns”

4:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Christmas in Boston”

Friday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

9:05 a.m. – “Home Alone”

11:35 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

2:15 p.m. – “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)

4:15 p.m. – “Toy Story 2” (Disney-Pixar)

6:20 p.m. – “Toy Story 3” (Disney-Pixar)

8:50 p.m. – “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 p.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”

Saturday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

9:05 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

11:05 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

1:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

3:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

6:20 p.m. – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

8:50 p.m. – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers Watch on

Sunday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

9:00 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

11:05 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

1:10 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

2:40 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

4:45 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

11:30 p.m. – “Last Christmas” – Freeform Premiere

Monday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”

1:00 p.m. – “Home for the Holidays” (1995)

3:30 p.m. – “Last Christmas”

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Christmas Cupid”

Tuesday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – “Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol” – Freeform Premiere

8:00 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

8:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

10:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”

2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “Snowglobe”

Wednesday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”

11:30 a.m. – “Almost Christmas”

2:00 p.m. – “The Perfect Holiday”

4:00 p.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

6:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

9:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Thursday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – “Call Me Claus”

10:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

12:00 p.m. – “The Perfect Holiday”

2:00 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

4:00 p.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve”

Friday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – “It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie”

9:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

9:30 a.m. – “Prep & Landing” (Disney Animation)

10:00 a.m. – “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” (Disney Animation)

10:30 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

12:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”

3:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

5:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

7:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

10:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

Saturday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

10:00 a.m. – “Home Alone”

12:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

3:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

5:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:55 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

8:55 p.m. – “Home Alone”

11:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Sunday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

8:00 a.m. – “Call Me Claus”

10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

12:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

2:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

4:45 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:55 p.m. – “Scrooged”

Monday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”

11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”

2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:30 p.m. – “Scrooged”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

8:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Tuesday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

12:00 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

1:30 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

3:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:30 p.m. – “Last Christmas”

12:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999) Trailer (VHS Capture) Watch on

Wednesday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

10:30 a.m. – “Last Christmas”

1:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

3:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

6:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

8:00 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

9:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

10:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Thursday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

9:00 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

11:00 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

1:00 p.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

1:30 p.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

3:00 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

4:30 p.m. – “The Star” (2017)

6:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

7:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

8:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

11:00 p.m. – “Prep & Landing” (Disney Animation)

11:30 p.m. – “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” (Disney Animation)

12:00 a.m. – “The Star” (2017)

Friday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

7:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”

10:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:40 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

3:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

7:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Saturday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – “Love the Coopers”

9:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

12:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:40 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:45 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:50 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone”

9:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

1:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

2:00 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

2:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

7:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

9:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

11:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

santa claus is coming to town trailer Watch on

