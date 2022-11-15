Future Market powered by Coinbase is the place to explore Gaming, NFTs, Digital Fashion and More

This weekend at ComplexCon, Coinbase is introducing you to a physical and digital playground devoted to exploring the world of web3 called Future Market. The crypto and NFT platform will pack the weekend with web3 luminaries for dope programming, thoughtful discussion, and insane giveaways based around the future of gaming, fashion, collectibles and AI.

If you’re new to web3, no worries. Coinbase’s on-site Genius Bar will have a team ready with the answers to your questions, and can show you how to create a Coinbase Wallet to participate in the cryptoeconomy and collect NFTs. To further showcase web3’s endless possibilities, Coinbase has partnered with Jeff Staple, Polycade, Imma, and Figuregot for ComplexCon-exclusive NFTs, limited-edition merch, and panel discussions about the future of creators within this new world.

There will be plenty of IRL activities and prize giveaways at the Future Market. Attendees will be able to use their Coinbase Wallets to collect a Coinbase x Jeff Staple NFT from Stapleverse, as well as enter a raffle for a chance to win a pair of extremely limited Staple x New Balance sneakers. And for all the gamers out there, Polycade will be celebrating the release of an NFT video game, featuring graphics by visual artist Shantell Martin, by debuting a custom Polycade frame arcade machine designed by the same artist. Across the space, digital brand Figuregot will be offering apparel from its first physical clothing release. And while on the topic of web3 fashion, virtual model Imma will tease her latest collection of digital looks and drop special NFTs to Coinbase Wallet users. In keeping with the spirit of web3 exploration, celebrity partners will be participating in panels on the Coinbase stage over the weekend, bringing engaging conversation on digital art, fashion and gaming.

So, whether you’re after the latest in fashion, digital art and design, or simply looking for a safe space to stop pretending you know what an NFT is and actually find out, Coinbase’s Future Market is a must-visit space at ComplexCon. (Here’s an insider tip – to get the most out of your visit, create a Coinbase Wallet before you go to gain special access to Future Market, the chance to win exclusive swag from Jeff Staple, and more.)