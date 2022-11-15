G-Cloud 13 agreement goes live

Thousands of small businesses have once again won the chance to bid to supply cloud computing services to the public sector thanks to the Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 13 agreement.

In fact, an impressive 5,006 suppliers have each been awarded a place on the agreement, and over 40,000 services will be available for customers to access, subject to a process of additional assurance.

Supporting suppliers of all sizes

The G-Cloud 13 agreement continues to offer opportunities to suppliers of all sizes.

Over 90% of the overall suppliers on G-Cloud 13 agreement are small and medium-sized enterprises

For example, over 90% of the overall suppliers on G-Cloud 13 agreement are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and 72% are micro and small organisations.

G-Cloud offers public sector organisations a straightforward and compliant way to purchase cloud-based services, such as hosting, software, and support.

There are also significant savings for the public. £1.5 billion, an average of £150 million each year, has been accrued in commercial benefits over the lifetime of the G-Cloud agreement.

This latest iteration will introduce a fourth lot for further competition for cloud support services for larger, more complex requirements. Additionally, the call-off term across the agreement has changed to 36 months with an optional 12-month extension.

G-Cloud 13 agreement has been a huge success

Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Procurement Officer for Technology at Crown Commercial Service, commented:

“G-Cloud has been a huge success and is popular due to the high SME inclusion and the ease with which services can be bought by customers.

“The latest iteration of the agreement will offer improved terms and conditions for customers, a wider range of competition across cloud professional support services and access to increased innovation and ideas, using state-of-the-art technologies.”

G-Cloud 13 will now be accessible via a new digital Contract Award Service (CAS)

As part of our goal to make CCS agreements more streamlined and more user-friendly for the customer, G-Cloud 13 will now be accessible through a new digital Contract Award Service (CAS).

CAS will support future iterations of G-Cloud and will eventually digitally enable all CCS agreements across our broad portfolio.

The aim of this digital enablement is to provide customers with a full end-to-end digital procurement experience.

In the next few months, CAS aims to provide additional functionality, such as G-Cloud supplier transparency functionality, which will be launched later this year.

Customers must register through the Public Procurement Gateway (PPG) to buy through G-Gloud 13.