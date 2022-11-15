Galactic Entertainment set to become largest regional player in the metaverse

PlanetQuest has reached global popularity, with the first season of its decentralized storyline drawing in over 200k community members to vote on the fate of their universe

PlanetQuest’s first planet sale saw over 10k+ fans writing motivational letters totalling over $60 Mn in commitments to buy planets

Dubai, UAE: Galactic Entertainment, an entertainment studio headquartered in the UAE, is transforming the entertainment industry by using blockchain technology to create innovative, immersive, and disruptive experiences. Backed by global investors including Kingsway Capital and Immutable X, Galactic Entertainment is set to become the largest player in the Middle East’s gaming space with its highly anticipated debut project, PlanetQuest.

Founder and Chairman, Loren Roosendaal, is a serial entrepreneur who started developing games at the age of 11 and saw them played by millions of people before he graduated high school. Prior to founding Galactic Entertainment, he also founded Bright Star Studios where he currently shares the CEO role with fellow founder Mark Laursen. Loren has become a pioneer in conducting community-friendly sales, witnessing over $260 million in pledges through two successful application-based sales. These notable achievements, among others, have garnered him recognition as one of the founding fathers of the blockchain gaming movement, alongside figures such as Aleksander Leonard Larsen (Co-Founder of Sky Mavis, the studio behind Axie Infinity) and Sebastien Borget (Co-Founder of The Sandbox).

The vision behind Galactic Entertainment’s PlanetQuest is clear: to build the first cinematic multiverse alongside a vibrant community that participates in its conception from the start. Community members and fans are treated to the stunning works of renowned writers, video game developers, and artists who have previously worked on IPs from Marvel and Star Wars to Game of Thrones and are now laying the foundation for PlanetQuest. With hundreds of thousands of fans joining the PlanetQuest community in just a matter of months, this approach has already proven to be successful.

As part of the community, fans participate in votes that could decide the fate of the universe in the episodic storyline which is already being novelized, and perhaps just as exciting, are given the chance to own entire planets and in-game items that will play a key role in the upcoming PlanetQuest video game. The response to this proved overwhelming as the first planet sale saw fans submit over 10,000-plus applications pledging to spend over $60 million on planets in total in just a few weeks. This left just over 1,000 planets available for purchase in the sale oversubscribed by roughly 60 to 1, providing audiences and commentators with a glimpse of the long-term potential of PlanetQuest.

Loren Roosendaal, Founder and Chairman of Galactic Entertainment, commented: “With the games and esports sector growing in the Middle East, we are thrilled to establish our headquarters here in the UAE. The country is becoming increasingly interested in developing homegrown games with over four million users expected by 2027[1]. Saudi Arabia is also a major market, with 70% of KSA’s population under 30 years of age, and approximately 20 million gamers in the country[2]. Both markets are key contributors to the region’s growth in the gaming space.

As gamers ourselves, we’re excited to be building a whole new generation of entertainment experiences for both regional and global audiences. Galactic Entertainment is pioneering games and stories that not only let fans participate in key decisions but also give them the opportunity to own a piece of this multiverse. After all, what Star Wars fans wouldn’t love to be able to say their votes helped determine the plot of the Star Wars movies? This is the exact opportunity that we’re offering the early fans of PlanetQuest today.”

On the heels of its current progress, Galactic Entertainment plans to expand its product offerings by developing further multiverses, hinting that, next to continuing to expand its own IPs, it is also in talks with some massive external IP holders looking to work with Galactic Entertainment to bring various worlds from books and cinema to the metaverse. Whatever the future may hold, with PlanetQuest books, comics, and video games already on the way, and series and movies being a likely future prospect, fans of Galactic Entertainment’s first multiverse certainly have a lot to look forward to.

About Galactic Entertainment:

Galactic Entertainment is a UAE headquartered entertainment studio committed to transforming the entertainment industry by using blockchain technology to create innovative, immersive, and disruptive experiences. With the core belief that community-driven decisions and ownership will be the new standard for global entertainment, the company has assembled a star-studded development roster with renowned names from the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, and Game of Thrones to realize this vision. Its debut project, PlanetQuest, aims to create a cinematic multiverse from the ground up, with a diverse product offering that includes a video game, decentralized storyline, book, and graphic novel. The game leverages blockchain technology to give gamers full freedom to own and trade in-game assets, bringing digital property rights to video games in a move that is expected to drastically change the gaming landscape.

