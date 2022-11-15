Gary Neville tweets three-word reply to Ronaldo after being savaged

It is reported Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes met with Bayern Munich officials a week prior to his interview being aired on Morgan’s channel, suggesting he had been plotting his escape from the club for some time. That will not come as a surprise to Neville or United fans after Ronaldo failed to find a new club this summer.

United officials met on Monday with head coach Erik ten Hag to discuss his punishment after his stinging attack on Ten Hag, the Glazers and former players associated with the club. The maximum fine allowed is two weeks, which could total £1 million for Ronaldo, who is the highest paid player at the club.

The club are also taking legal advice on the next steps regarding Ronaldo’s future, and it remains a possibility his contract – which has seven months left to run – could be mutually terminated after the World Cup.