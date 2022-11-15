Gen(erosity) Z: cost of living crisis prompts charity support amongst young people

As charities brace themselves for the impact of the cost of living crisis, new research from Walking With The Wounded (WWTW) suggests young people are more likely to donate, volunteer or take on a fundraising challenge for charity.

The poll, conducted by Obsurvant, revealed that just over one in ten (14%) of the general population will donate more to charity as a result of the financial crisis. This increases to around one in four (26%) among the under-24s (Gen Z), and down to one in twenty (5%) of those aged 55-64.

The survey also showed:

One in five (19%) under-24s will volunteer more, compared to 5% over 45

One in five (18%) under-24s are more likely to take on a charity fundraising challenge, compared to one in ten (8%) of the general population

Londoners are almost twice as likely as the general population to increase their giving (25% v 14%) – perhaps because a third (32%) of the London population is aged under 25

WWTW hopes more young people than ever will join its annual walking challenge this winter. Thousands of people will be Walking Home For Christmas in support of armed forces veterans across the country. The campaign, which runs from 9 to 20 December, supports WWTW’s work across mental health, employment, volunteering and care coordination.

Whether it’s a short walk a day, a more challenging distance over the 12 days, or joining one of the organised walks in London, Newcastle and Manchester on 9 December, walkers can take part in a way that suits them. Some choose to walk alone, others get together with family, friends, or colleagues – all do it to raise money for veterans.

James Davis, Event Manager at Walking With The Wounded says: “This poll is really encouraging. Some of the veterans we support were injured while young in service and feel like their careers have been cut short. If even a small number of the young people who took part in the survey chose to get involved in Walking Home for Christmas, they could help many more veterans to enjoy a fulfilling working life.”

Cadet Cox, aged 13, 134 Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, Army Cadet Force says: “‘It’s so important to me and my fellow cadets that we support veterans, who may be facing challenges, especially in the current climate. I’m really happy to be taking part in WHFC and doing my bit to support the wonderful work WWTW do.”

An estimated 5 million veterans live in the UK. While most of the 15,000+ personnel who leave the forces each year have a successful transition to civilian life, a small but significant minority do not. WWTW supports those who served, and their families, to thrive.

Find out more and sign up at www.walkinghomeforchristmas.com

