Genshin Impact Yae Miko banner rerun and abilities

When is the Genshin Impact Yae Miko banner rerun release date? Yae Miko made her official debut during the first banner phase of the 2.5 update. According to Mihoyo’s description of Yae Miko, “her elegant and beautiful appearance belies an intelligent and cunning personality. She is a lady who is not easy to predict and has her own principles and methods of doing things”.

The powerful five-star Electro user is one of many Genshin Impact characters featured in the Inazuma storyline, and it’s so surprise that players have been patiently waiting for the Yae Miko banner rerun. Here’s everything you need to know, including the banner release date and Yae Miko’s abilities.

Genshin Impact Yae Miko release date

The Yae Miko banner rerun is scheduled to release on November 18, 2022, to coincide with the second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update. She is also joined by Tartaglia, otherwise known as Childe, as well as the four-star characters Heizou, Layla, and Thoma.

Yae Miko abilities

Yae Miko is a five-star Electro Catalyst user. Her abilities, passive talents, and constellations are listed below.

Normal Attack: Spiritfox Sin-Eater

Normal attack: Summons forth kitsune spirits, initiating a maximum of three attacks that deal Electro damage.

ELEMENTAL SKILL: Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura

Moves swiftly, leaving a Sesshou Sakura behind.

Sesshou Sakura:

• Periodically strikes one nearby opponent with lightning, dealing Electro damage

• When there are other Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level will increase, boosting the damage dealt by their attacks

A maximum of three Sesshou Sakura can exist simultaneously. The initial level of each sakura starts at one, the highest level each sakura can reach is three.

ELEMENTAL BURST: Great Secret ARt: Tenko Kenshin

Lightning plummets down, dealing AoE Electro damage. When she uses this skill, Yae Miko unseals nearby Sesshou Sakura, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Sky Kitsune Thunderbolts, dealing AoE Electro damage. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed this way creates one descending thunderbolt.

Yae Miko passive talents

Meditations of a Wild Kitsune: When Yae Miko crafts character talent materials, she has a 25% chance to create an extra talent material from the same region of a random type. The rarity of this material will be the same as the materials consumed during crafting.

Yae Miko constellations

Chronicles of the Kitsune Cohort: Each time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin activates a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, Yae Miko restores eight elemental energy for herself.

That’s the scoop on the Yae Miko banner rerun. If you’re lucky enough to pull her in her featured Genshin Impact banner, take a look at our guide to the best Genshin Impact Yae Miko build and team comp, to ensure that you’re making the most of her abilities.