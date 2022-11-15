George Harrison Said The Beatles’ Producer, George Martin, Apologized for Pushing Him and His Songs Aside

George Harrison didn’t always have the best relationship with The Beatles‘ producer, George Martin. Like Paul McCartney and John Lennon, Martin pushed George and his songs aside.

Years later, George said Martin apologized.

George Harrison and George Martin | Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The Beatles’ producer pushed the guitarist’s songs aside

In the early days of The Beatles, John and Paul were the chief songwriters. They took on that responsibility because George never showed interest.

In 1992, George told Guitar World that he didn’t initially think about writing songs. “To get it straight, if I hadn’t been with John and Paul I probably wouldn’t have thought about writing a song, at least not until much later,” George explained. “They were writing all these songs, many of which I thought were great. Some were just average, but, obviously, a high percentage were quality material. I thought to myself, ‘If they can do it, I’m going to have a go.’”

In 1963, George experimented to see if he could write a song as good as John or Paul’s. The result was “Don’t Bother Me.”

However, it complicated the group’s dynamic once George started writing more. Rather than welcome George’s songs, John and Paul turned most of them down. They gave him a quota of one to two songs per album, which slowly increased later. Martin thought they had a right, as the hitmakers.

Martin didn’t like George coming forward with songs. He wanted “to concentrate on the guys who were giving me the hits,” Martin told CNN. He didn’t like George coming in and thinking he could be just as great. Initially, George’s songwriting was “kind of tolerated,” Martin said. “‘Oh, yes, we must have a George song on this thing,’” Martin would say condescendingly.

Martin also thought George’s songs were boring until Let It Be. “He’d been awfully poor up to then,” Martin said (per Culture Sonar). “Some of the stuff he’d written was very boring.”

George abruptly quit during the Let It Be sessions. He was sick of being treated like a glorified session man. John nonchalantly suggested they get Eric Clapton to replace him. Martin was also less-than sympathetic. Neil Aspinall tried defending George, but Martin didn’t care.

“They’re our songwriting team and he’s his own team,” Martin explained. “And if he’s not working on his own songs…” Martin was insinuating that George threw a tantrum whenever he wasn’t working on his own material. Regardless, Martin had to look after John and Paul, the hitmakers.