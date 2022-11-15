Gerald L. “Jerry” Atkins passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born and raised in Montgomery, to the late Raymond B. and Ethel M. (Weaver). He graduated from Montgomery High School in 1957.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to 1966, during which he was stationed in Lancaster as a recruiter. After his time in the Marine Corps, he resided in Lancaster for many years. Gerald worked as a handyman and an electrician, working for RS Martin Electrical Contracting for over 20 years in Lancaster County.

A man of few words, he loved to read and enjoyed hunting. He spent a lot of time in his later years researching family genealogy.

He is survived by his former wife, Julie; and their sons, Jordan (Lauren) and Jarred (Sarah); five grandchildren, Liam, Connor, Owen, Jayce, and Nora; and his sisters, Frances (Ambrovich) and Beverly (Peterman). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Norman.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Lancaster and family burial will be held at the McEwensville Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Four Diamonds or Grane Hospice in his honor.

