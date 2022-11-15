Girl Guides of Canada to rename its Brownies program to be more inclusive | CBC News

The Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday they will be renaming their Brownies branch to be more inclusive.

In a news release, the organization said the move was an “important and necessary step to creating an inclusive and equitable space where every racialized girl in Canada feels like they belong and are welcome in guiding.”

Girl Guides of Canada said it has consulted with “racialized members, past members and the community and will be calling on current members to help decide on a new branch name.”

The new name for the program for girls aged seven and eight has not yet been decided. In late November, members will be invited to help choose from a shortlist of two names, according to the Girl Guides website. The new name will be announced in January and will take effect in September 2023.

“The two shortlisted names are inclusive, fun, and reflect how girls see themselves in Guiding,” the website reads.

“These names came from themes which were developed in consultation with racialized girls in Guiding, the National Indigenous Advisory Circle, community partners and organizations, as well as GGC National Youth Council, Provincial Commissioners and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Facilitators.”

Jill Zelmanovits, the CEO of Girl Guides of Canada, said in the news release it’s “critical that we listen to girls’ voices and take action when they speak up.”

Zelmanovits said the organization heard from several past and current members that the name Brownies has caused them personal harm, so the name change is “to further remove barriers for belonging for racialized girls and women.”

“It is clear that this change is the right thing to do — Girl Guides cannot be represented by a term that causes any girl harm.”