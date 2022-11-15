Gisele Bndchen source denies she is in a relationship with Joaquim Valente

Amid the recently sparked controversy over some pictures in Costa Rica with Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen’s inner circle had to come out to debunk all rumors. Initially, the interaction seemed a little too close between them during Bündchen’s visit to Costa Rica. But as it turns out, the model is not dating Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. A source close to her confirmed after the folks at Fox News approached to ask about the possible relationship.

According to this source, Gisele has been linked to the entire Valente clan due to jiu-jitsu but she only shares friendship with them. The Valente Brothers have trained Gisele and her children in jiu-jitsu for the past year and a half. These pictures that were shown to the entire world through the Purepeople outlet don’t share the entire context of their interaction. Joaquim Valente is there as a jiu-jitsu coach, stricly and only as that for Gisele’s children and her as well. But there is no way she has moved on that quickly after such a long-lasting relationship with Tom Brady.

Gisele’s post about Valente’s jiu-jitsu’s teachings

Back in the month of February, Gisele Bündchen shared a video of her session with Valente and revealed she discovered a new passion. Brazilian jiu-jitsu has become far more mainstream now than it was just a couple of years back. This is what she wrote on Instagram: “I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go.”

Here’s the response from the source about the rumors:

None of it’s true. This is the kids’ and Gisele’s longtime martial arts teacher. There’s no truth to any dating rumors. Source about Gisele’s alleged romance to Fox News

From this moment forward, both Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady will be followed by paparazzi non-stop in order to see who they date next. This is the story that all gossip journalists will be after until we finally see who any of these two move on with. For now, these rumors about Joaquim Valente have been debunked but they will only get more paparazzi closer to Gisele and her children. Tom Brady still hasn’t made any sudden moves after this but all eyes are on him as well.