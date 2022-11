Next, he placed a box cockroaches in front of Richard, who commented: “They’re vile!”

“Oh, please don’t allow those out of that box,” Susanna requested.

Finally, Richard had to pick up a lizard to reach another star before being handed the offal drink.

“Hearts, kidneys, livers – it’s all in there,” Andi explained.

Richard drank the strange concoction before gagging and being handed a hat, which he appeared to throw up in.