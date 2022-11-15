Categories
Sports

Grand Slam of Darts: Peter Wright dumped out by Nathan Aspinall as Josh Rock sets up Michael van Gerwen clash


World Champion Peter Wright is dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts after suffering defeat to Nathan Aspinall while Josh Rock sets up a knockout encounter with Michael van Gerwen watch every dart live on Sky Sports every day through to the final on Sunday, November 20

Last Updated: 15/11/22 11:27pm

World Champion Peter Wright was sensationally dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts on Tuesday night

World Champion Peter Wright was sensationally dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts on Tuesday night

World Champion Peter Wright was sensationally dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts by Nathan Aspinall while Josh Rock set up a blockbuster clash against Michael van Gerwen in Wolverhampton.

On a spectacular night, Aspinall produced a stirring comeback to knock out Wright, while Ross Smith delivered a record-breaking display in his victory over Van Gerwen.

‘The Asp’ reeled off four straight legs from 2-1 down to eliminate World Champion Wright, as Groups E-H concluded on a dramatic Day Four at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

Tuesday, November 15 – Results

Group F Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates
Group F Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta
Group G Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty
Group G Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith
Group E Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
Group E Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall
Group H Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams
Group H Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock

Nathan Aspinall couldn't hide his delight after beating Peter Wright to top Group E

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Nathan Aspinall couldn’t hide his delight after beating Peter Wright to top Group E

Nathan Aspinall couldn’t hide his delight after beating Peter Wright to top Group E

Wright required three legs to book his place in the knockout stages, and he was punished for squandering two darts at tops for a 3-1 lead in a crucial fourth leg.

Aspinall sent Wright crashing out with these winning darts...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Aspinall sent Wright crashing out with these winning darts…

Aspinall sent Wright crashing out with these winning darts…

Aspinall capitalised and followed up legs of 14 and 13 darts with a 106 checkout to lead 4-2, and despite spurning five match darts in an edgy conclusion, he regained his poise to wrap up proceedings via double eight.

'The Asp' hit this magnificent 106 finish during his win against Wright

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

‘The Asp’ hit this magnificent 106 finish during his win against Wright

‘The Asp’ hit this magnificent 106 finish during his win against Wright

Wednesday, November 17 – Fixtures (7pm)

Last 16 (Best of 19 legs) Raymond van Barneveld vs Simon Whitlock
Michael Smith vs Rob Cross
Danny Noppert vs Gerwyn Price
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Joe Cullen

More to follow….

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Watch the Grand Slam of Darts at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton all the way through until the final on November 20 – with every session live on Sky Sports & don’t forget the World Championship is also coming to Sky Sports from December 15 until January 3.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: