‘Had to Cover My Eyes..’- American Tennis Star’s Intense Reaction Upon Witnessing Her Parents’ ‘Favorite UFC Fighter’ Israel Adesanya’s Bout

The American tennis star Sloane Stephens was hailed as one of the most promising athletes on the WTA Tour after her professional debut. Stephens previously stunned a plethora of tennis fans when she won her first-ever Grand Slam title in New York. The former US Open champion, who is also a tennis fan, has been following the game since she was a child. However, she has recently opened up about being a fan of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

Stephens attended her first-ever UFC fight as she witnessed the Nigerian-New Zealand mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya’s fight. The former world No. 3 tennis player further revealed that after witnessing her first UFC fight, she has become a fan of the sport.

Sloane Stephens attended Israel Adesanya’s fight

The former US Open champion, who is quite active on social media, uses the platform to converse with her fans. Notably, Stephens recently conducted a Q and A session on Instagram where she answered a lot of questions from her fans. During this session, one of her fans asked about her first UFC fight experience.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 04: Sloane Stephens of the United States celebrates a point during the women’s singles quarter-final match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia on Day Nine of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The American tennis star answered by stating that it was great and she further revealed that she witnessed Israel Adesanya’s fight. Stephens stated, “Sooo gooood! We went because my parents are the biggest UFC fans in the world. We went to see their favorite fighter @stylebender”

The former world No. 3 tennis player further revealed that she was also scared while watching the fight because of the intensity of the match. She stated, “It was more intense then I thought (I had to cover my eyes a few times) but..UFC now has a new fan in me.”

Stephens also talked about her participation in an exhibition event

During her Q and A session, Stephens was also asked whether she was excited about going to South Africa for an exhibition tennis tournament. The American tennis player stated that she is excited about participating in the biggest exhibition tennis tournament in Africa. Stephens further revealed that it is the first time she is participating in an exhibition event in South Africa.

The former US Open champion stated, “Yes!!! Soo excited!!! It’s my first time, so I’m over the moon. Can’t wait to get there and see all of you!!” Apart from Stephens, the former Swiss tennis player, Martina Hingis is also on the list of participants for the exhibition tournament. Other notable tennis stars like Ons Jabeur, Simona Halep, Khololwam Montsi, and Dustin Brown are looking to feature at the Wanderers Stadium as well.