Harry and Meghan ‘mistook popularity for position’ in key moment

Andrew Morton, Princess Diana’s biographer, has reflected on the key differences between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship compared with Princess Diana and Charles’s relationship. He noted that the sensational interview Princess Diana gave Bashir in 1995 was more significant to the Royal Family than Harry and Meghan’s 2021 Oprah interview because of “position”. Mr Morton explained: “When you’ve got the future queen saying that the future king is not fit for the job, then that is something that you have to take very seriously. Harry’s allegations of racism, given what’s going on with reparations for the slave trade and so on, did strike a chord. [But] everything is about context, and there was no context for those allegations.” He added: “Harry and Meghan always mistook popularity for position. Harry will never be king. As every year passes, he becomes less relevant to the monarchy. Just like Prince Andrew, who was once second in line to the throne.”

