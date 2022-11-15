Harry and Meghan to ‘keep Sussex title’ despite Charles’ restructure

The sovereign’s proposal would mean Princess Anne and Prince Edward, the two siblings of the King who are not currently Counsellors of State, are inducted into the exclusive group.

It has been widely interpreted as a move which could sideline Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who are Counsellors of State with Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William and Princess Beatrice, despite no longer being working royals.

But just because King Charles now has a track record of approaching Parliament to change traditional royal matters, this does not mean he will do the same when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles, a constitutional expert has said.

Dr Bob Morris, of the Constitution Unit at University College London, described the two Parliamentary processes as “entirely distinct” from one another.