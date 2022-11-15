Harry ‘furious’ as King Charles appoints Anne and Edward new roles

Following the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry’s retreat from royal duties, the pair are no longer “working royals” and therefore not suited for the role. The King has formally appointed his sister, the Princess Royal, and his brother the Earl of Wessex to be deputies.

The roles are usually given to the Sovereign’s spouse, and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21.

The changes will see an alteration to the Regency Act which stipulates the rules of who takes on the role of Counsellors of State.

This means that the Queen Consort, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward will be the new Counsellors of State.

It is thought that Prince Andrew and Harry may not be completely removed from the position, but the addition of Anne and Edward will make it unlikely to have to be called upon.