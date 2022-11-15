Harry ‘furious’ as King Charles appoints Anne and Edward new roles

Following the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry’s retreat from royal duties, the pair are no longer “working royals” and therefore not suited for the role. The King has formally appointed his sister, the Princess Royal, and his brother the Earl of Wessex to be deputies.
The roles are usually given to the Sovereign’s spouse, and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21.
The changes will see an alteration to the Regency Act which stipulates the rules of who takes on the role of Counsellors of State.
This means that the Queen Consort, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward will be the new Counsellors of State.
It is thought that Prince Andrew and Harry may not be completely removed from the position, but the addition of Anne and Edward will make it unlikely to have to be called upon.
According to royal expert Angela Levin, the decision to appoint Anne and Edward as deputies will be seen by the Sussexes as a snub which she claims will make Harry “furious”.
The royal biographer called the move a “slight to Harry and Andrew” but a “necessary” decision.
“Of course, it is a slight to Harry and Andrew – but there’s a good reason and it’s necessary,” Ms Levin told the MailOnline.
The decision was noted in a signed message by the King which was read to the House of Lords by the Lord Chamberlain on Monday.
The royal biographer added that the King’s move was “very sensible” and addressed the issue of the Duke of York.
Mrs Levin noted that if he were called upon to perform the official duties of the King, “the public would be absolutely furious”.
The royal expert concluded that the appointment of Anne and Edward means “it allows [Charles] to ensure that the right people are doing the right job”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been approached for comment.
