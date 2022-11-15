Harry Kane makes Golden Boot claim as World Cup opener beckons

England’s 26-man squad finally landed in Qatar last night and were given a warm greeting outside the team hotel they hope to occupy until the World Cup final itself on December 18. Their first training session is scheduled for 4.30pm on Wednesday ahead of the opening match against Iran next week, with Harry Kane straining at the leash to carry on where he left off at the last World Cup in Russia.

Kane’s six goals in 2018 were enough to win him the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer and he believes a repeat of something similar in the next few weeks could pay dividends for England.

“Winning the Golden Boot is not the main thing I’m going for,” he said. “But I know if I do end up with the Golden Boot, it will be good for the team … a good bonus. I’m excited, a World Cup is a special occasion.

“I think for most professionals it is the biggest tournament you can play in as a player, and I have been lucky enough to do one and it was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

