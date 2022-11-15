Here’s Every Person Pete Davidson Has Dated — Like I Was Not Expecting Some Of These

Pete Davidson is back in the news again!
Apparently, he has a new sig other, and that sig other is Emily Ratajkowski.
Because everyone seems to be *obsessed* with his dating life, I’ve compiled a dating timeline for his life.
The roster is quite impressive.
Pete Davidson’s first *known* girlfriend was comedian Carly Aquilino.
She still has pics of them together on her Instagram, which is a telltale sign that things ended *alright.*
They were together seven years ago in 2015, when our cellphones took pictures like this:
I’m pretty sure they know each other from the MTV shows Girl Code and Guy Code.
In 2015, they celebrated Pete’s birthday at the iconic Medieval Times:
Here’s a picture of them holding large birds:
And here’s a classic typical early IG picture, a completely random selfie in a car:
Pete’s second public relationship was with Cazzie David.
Cazzie is Larry David’s daughter.
That, of course, brings us to Ariana Grande.
For some reason, I felt like they were together for three years…
Their only major public appearance was a Rangers game where they made out the whole time.
At least we got this picture of Antoni playing third wheel.
After Kate, Pete dated Margaret Qualley.
After Margaret, Pete very briefly dated Kaia Gerber.
Kaia is Cindy Crawford’s daughter.
After Kaia, Pete started dating Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor in early 2021.
Here’s a picture of Phoebe staring longingly at Pete while he vapes.
We’re finally up to Kim Kardashian.
Pete and Kim started dating in November 2021.
That brings us to present day!
Pete is currently rumored to be dating Emily Ratajkowski.
Until they are spotted together…
