Holiday fun guide: Christmas festivals, movies, concerts and more in Clarksville | ClarksvilleNow.com

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This holiday season, you can stroll along the river at Christmas on the Cumberland, shop at local vendors during festive markets and watch classic holiday movies with family and friends.
Here are some of the upcoming big events in Clarksville this season, through the end of December. If you know of other events, email us at news@clarksvillenow.com.
Ongoing events
Where: McGregor Park, 640 N. Riverside Drive
Cost: Free
Dates and times: Nov. 22-Jan. 2; 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Details: A showcase of over 1 million lights along the river. Vendors sell concessions on weekends during event hours.
Where: Clarksville Speedway and Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road
Cost: $30 per car, $50 for more than 8 people in a vehicle
Dates and times: Nov. 23-Jan. 1 from 5:30-10 p.m.
Details: Enjoy over one1 mile, and over 3 million lights from the comfort of your car.
Where: First Baptist Church, 435 Madison St.
Cost: Free
Dates and times: Nov. 28-Dec. 22 Monday-Friday. Guided tours from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Self-guided tours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Sundays during worship hours
Details: Over 40 trees, each telling a part of the story of Jesus. Call the church at 931-245-0000 to schedule a tour.
November
Sunday, Nov. 20
Where: Madison St. United Methodist Church, 313 Madison St.
Cost: Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for students, and $5 for children.
Time: 4-5:30 p.m.
Details: Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents two masterpieces composed by J.S. Bach to celebrate the GCO’s 10th anniversary of Winter Baroque programming.
Where: Sanctuary on Main, 334 Main St.
Cost: Free admission
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Details: Local vendors selling gifts and products for everyone on your list. The café will be open for coffee, tea, and treats.
Holiday Falcon Festival Craft Fair
Where: Cumberland Heights Elementary School, 2093 Ussery Road South
Cost: Free admission
Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Details: Local vendors, food trucks, photo booth and musical performances by CHES students, organized by the Fine Arts department at CHES.
Friday, Nov. 25
Snowflake Special Model Train Exhibit
Where: Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, 200 S 2nd St.
Cost: $12-$9 for adults, $5 for children aged 3-17, Free for museum members
Time: 10 a.m.-noon
Details: Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season – check out the Snowflake Special, exclusively for the holidays.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Where: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane
Cost: $20 per adult and one child, $10 per additional child
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Details: Adult admission includes a thistle sweet macaron and a cup of hot cocoa, plus a glass of wine for the accompanying adult. Professional photographer Alison Weakley will take photos with Santa. Photographs are not included in ticket price.
Where: Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St.
Cost: $10 (adults), $5 (10 and under)
Time: 6 p.m.
Details: Movie. After accidentally falling into Santa Claus’ gift sack, a human baby is raised at the North Pole, growing up to believe he is an elf.
December
Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Downtown Commons, 215 Legion St.
Cost: Free
Time: 2-5 p.m.
Details: Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and Trinity Episcopal Church, entertainment starting at 2:30 p.m. while guests wait for the parade to begin. There will be inflatables, Santa, live music, an artists’ sale, free dessert and hot chocolate, food trucks and a live Nativity with a camel.
Where: Public Square, downtown
Cost: Free
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Details: Jointly presented by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County. The parade route begins at Austin Peay State University and goes through downtown.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Where: Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St.
Cost: $10 (adults), $5 (10 and under)
Time: 6 p.m.
Details: Movie. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Where: Downtown Commons, 215 Legion St.
Cost: Free
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Details: Shop local vendors, dine at local food trucks and mingle with Santa Claus.
Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 2425 Kirkwood Road
Cost: Free
Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Details: Hana is back with her amazing German food, and they will host a wide selection of unique, hand-made craftspeople.
Where: McGregor Park, 640 North Riverside Drive
Cost: $15 for 1 mile, $30 for 5k
Time: 4:30-6 p.m.
Details: Presented by Fleet Feet Clarksville, proceeds from this event will help with the purchase of new light displays. Pre-registration is required. Registration closes Monday, Nov. 28 or until capacity is reached.
Where: George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, 780 Marion St.
Cost: $5-$35
Dates and times: Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m.
Details: Presented by the Gateway Chamber Orchestra. The Sunday afternoon performance will be a special family program featuring the Sugar Plum Party.
Sunday, Dec. 11
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Where: Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St.
Cost: $10 (adults), $5 (10 and under)
Time: 6 p.m.
Details: Movie. In this sequel to the two Lampoon Vacation flicks, the Griswold family host their dysfunctional relatives for the holiday.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Live Ice Sculpting & Movie Night
Where: Downtown Commons, 215 Legion St.
Cost: Free
Time: 6 p.m.
Details: An ice sculptor will carve a Christmas tree live during the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Monday, Dec. 19
Where: Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St.
Cost: $10 (adults), $5 (10 and under)
Time: 6 p.m.
Details: Movie. In Frank Capra’s classic holiday comedy/drama, an angel helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman by showing what life would have been like if he never existed.
Source link