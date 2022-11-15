Holiday fun guide: Christmas festivals, movies, concerts and more in Clarksville | ClarksvilleNow.com

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This holiday season, you can stroll along the river at Christmas on the Cumberland, shop at local vendors during festive markets and watch classic holiday movies with family and friends.

Here are some of the upcoming big events in Clarksville this season, through the end of December. If you know of other events, email us at news@clarksvillenow.com.

Ongoing events

Christmas on the Cumberland

Where: McGregor Park, 640 N. Riverside Drive

Cost: Free

Dates and times: Nov. 22-Jan. 2; 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Details: A showcase of over 1 million lights along the river. Vendors sell concessions on weekends during event hours.

Drive-Thru Christmas Lights

Where: Clarksville Speedway and Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road

Cost: $30 per car, $50 for more than 8 people in a vehicle

Dates and times: Nov. 23-Jan. 1 from 5:30-10 p.m.

Details: Enjoy over one1 mile, and over 3 million lights from the comfort of your car.

Christmas Tree Tours

Where: First Baptist Church, 435 Madison St.

Cost: Free

Dates and times: Nov. 28-Dec. 22 Monday-Friday. Guided tours from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Self-guided tours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Sundays during worship hours

Details: Over 40 trees, each telling a part of the story of Jesus. Call the church at 931-245-0000 to schedule a tour.

November

Sunday, Nov. 20

Winter Baroque:

Where: Madison St. United Methodist Church, 313 Madison St.

Cost: Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for students, and $5 for children.

Time: 4-5:30 p.m.

Details: Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents two masterpieces composed by J.S. Bach to celebrate the GCO’s 10th anniversary of Winter Baroque programming.

Holiday Market

Where: Sanctuary on Main, 334 Main St.

Cost: Free admission

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Details: Local vendors selling gifts and products for everyone on your list. The café will be open for coffee, tea, and treats.

Holiday Falcon Festival Craft Fair

Where: Cumberland Heights Elementary School, 2093 Ussery Road South

Cost: Free admission

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Details: Local vendors, food trucks, photo booth and musical performances by CHES students, organized by the Fine Arts department at CHES.

Friday, Nov. 25

Snowflake Special Model Train Exhibit

Where: Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, 200 S 2nd St.

Cost: $12-$9 for adults, $5 for children aged 3-17, Free for museum members

Time: 10 a.m.-noon

Details: Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season – check out the Snowflake Special, exclusively for the holidays.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Santa at Beachaven

Where: Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane

Cost: $20 per adult and one child, $10 per additional child

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Details: Adult admission includes a thistle sweet macaron and a cup of hot cocoa, plus a glass of wine for the accompanying adult. Professional photographer Alison Weakley will take photos with Santa. Photographs are not included in ticket price.

Elf

Where: Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St.

Cost: $10 (adults), $5 (10 and under)

Time: 6 p.m.

Details: Movie. After accidentally falling into Santa Claus’ gift sack, a human baby is raised at the North Pole, growing up to believe he is an elf.

December

Saturday, Dec. 3

SpiritFest

Where: Downtown Commons, 215 Legion St.

Cost: Free

Time: 2-5 p.m.

Details: Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and Trinity Episcopal Church, entertainment starting at 2:30 p.m. while guests wait for the parade to begin. There will be inflatables, Santa, live music, an artists’ sale, free dessert and hot chocolate, food trucks and a live Nativity with a camel.

Lighted Christmas Parade

Where: Public Square, downtown

Cost: Free

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Details: Jointly presented by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County. The parade route begins at Austin Peay State University and goes through downtown.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Polar Express

Where: Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St.

Cost: $10 (adults), $5 (10 and under)

Time: 6 p.m.

Details: Movie. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Holiday Market

Where: Downtown Commons, 215 Legion St.

Cost: Free

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Details: Shop local vendors, dine at local food trucks and mingle with Santa Claus.

German Christmas Market

Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 2425 Kirkwood Road

Cost: Free

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Details: Hana is back with her amazing German food, and they will host a wide selection of unique, hand-made craftspeople.

Christmas Light Run

Where: McGregor Park, 640 North Riverside Drive

Cost: $15 for 1 mile, $30 for 5k

Time: 4:30-6 p.m.

Details: Presented by Fleet Feet Clarksville, proceeds from this event will help with the purchase of new light displays. Pre-registration is required. Registration closes Monday, Nov. 28 or until capacity is reached.

The Nutcracker

Where: George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, 780 Marion St.

Cost: $5-$35

Dates and times: Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m.

Details: Presented by the Gateway Chamber Orchestra. The Sunday afternoon performance will be a special family program featuring the Sugar Plum Party.

Sunday, Dec. 11

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Where: Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St.

Cost: $10 (adults), $5 (10 and under)

Time: 6 p.m.

Details: Movie. In this sequel to the two Lampoon Vacation flicks, the Griswold family host their dysfunctional relatives for the holiday.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Live Ice Sculpting & Movie Night

Where: Downtown Commons, 215 Legion St.

Cost: Free

Time: 6 p.m.

Details: An ice sculptor will carve a Christmas tree live during the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Monday, Dec. 19

It’s A Wonderful Life

Where: Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin St.

Cost: $10 (adults), $5 (10 and under)

Time: 6 p.m.

Details: Movie. In Frank Capra’s classic holiday comedy/drama, an angel helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman by showing what life would have been like if he never existed.