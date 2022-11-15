Hollywood pulls out the stops for holiday movies

Major entries mark Hollywood’s Holiday Preview, highlighted by year-end awards contenders as the nation looks to get to a post-pandemic normal. (Release dates subject to change.)

NOV 18

“She Said” – The race by two New York Times’ reporters (Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan) to expose Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse.

“The Menu” – Blackly comic horror entry serves up Ralph Fiennes as one deranged chef.

“The Inspection” – True story of a gay man (Jeremy Pope) who enlists in the Marines to win over his homophobic mother (Gabrielle Union).

NOV 23

“Strange World” – Disney’s 61st animated feature, a sci-fi action adventure with voices of Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid.

“The Fabelmans” – Steven Spielberg’s fictionalized autobiographical account of his film-centric youth. Won Toronto Film Festival’s audience award, often a potent indicator of Oscar’s Best Picture.

“Devotion” – The Navy’s first Black aviator flies into war-torn ‘50s Korea.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in another Agatha Christie-style murder mystery.

“Bones and All” – Cannibal Timothee Chalamet roams America in search of love.

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” – Laura Poitras’ eye-opening doc charts how photographer turned activist Nan Goldin brought down the Sacklers. Won Venice Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion.

“White Noise” – (opens Nov 25) From Don DeLillo’s postmodern novel, Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are a couple freaked out by ‘80s America.

“The Son” Hugh – (opens Nov. 25) Jackman goes for a second Best Actor Oscar nomination in this semi-sequel to Florian Zeller’s Oscar-winning “The Father.” Here, Anthony Hopkins reprises that father as his son Jackman suffers mightily with his own teenage son.

DEC 2

“Women Talking” – Writer-director Sarah Polley lets women in a religious cult debate escaping their menfolk’s physical and sexual abuse. Frances McDormand produced and co-stars.

“Emancipation” – Will Smith as a historical figure crucial to ending slavery.

DEC 9

“Empire of Light” – Olivia Colman has issues working in the 1980s in a classic piece of British cinema.

“The Whale” – Brendan Fraser’s acclaimed turn as an obese invalid makes this a must-see.

DEC 16

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – James Cameron’s 1st sequel to his 2007 blockbuster with several more on the way.

DEC 21-23

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” – A Whitney Houston biopic produced by her mentor (and played by Stanley Tucci).

“Corsage” – Vicky Krieps is Elisabeth, the unhappy 19th century Empress of Austria.