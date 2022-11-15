Categories
Home Depot posts better-than-expected quarter despite inflation


A customer wearing a protective mask loads lumber onto a cart at a Home Depot store in Pleasanton, California, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Home Depot reported Tuesday its third-quarter revenue increased nearly 6% to $38.9 billion, beating analyst expectations, as the retailer continued to beckon customers despite rising costs and macroeconomic pressures. 

The company posted a profit of $4.3 billion, or $4.24 per diluted share, up from $4.1 billion, or $3.92 billion, from the same quarter last year.

Here’s what Home Depot reported on Tuesday, compared to analyst expectations, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: $4.24, vs. $4.12 expected
  • Revenue: $38.87 billion, vs. $37.96 billion expected

On Tuesday Home Depot reaffirmed its full-year guidance ahead of the key holiday quarter, noting it expects diluted earnings per share percentage growth in the mid-single digits. The company also expects comparable store sales to grow about 3% and an operating margin of approximately 15%.

Home Depot’s stock was slightly down on Tuesday in premarket trading.

Investors have kept an eye on Home Depot’s performance and whether shoppers are still spending on renovations and do-it-yourself home improvements as they face persistent inflation. 

Home Depot said that while its customer transactions were down slightly more than 4%, its average ticket prices rose about 9% to $89.67. The company also said its sales per-retail-square-foot rose 5%.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.



