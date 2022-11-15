Homes For the Holidays For These Homeless Grand Junction Pets?

This week’s featured pets in Grand Junction are hoping to be in a permanent home for the holidays.

Today’s pets of the week include a kitten, a one-year-old mama cat, and a one-year-old mixed-breed dog. If you are thinking about making an addition to your home, consider giving one of these homeless pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society a home for the holidays.

Meet Radar, An Adorable 3-Month-Old Kitten

Let’s start off with a look at Radar O’ Reily, an adorable 3-month-old kitten. Radar was found as a baby living outdoors and has spent the past few weeks in foster care learning how to be a house cat. He can’t wait to start the rest of his life in a loving home! and would make a great addition to any family.

Flo Is Beautiful On the Outside and the Inside

Flo is one-year-old and recently gave birth to three kittens. Now, she’s ready to move on from motherhood and to be the center of someone’s world in a loving home. Her calico coloring is simply beautiful, and her personality is just as beautiful.

Gary Is Ready For Play and Love

Gary is a one-year old mixed breed. He was found as a stray in Delta so we don’t know a lot about him, except that he’s ready for love. He’s playful and active and loves to fetch. He knows how to sit, and doesn’t react badly toward other dogs in the shelter.

If you think you might be interested in one of our featured pets, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. A meet and greet is the perfect way to see if one of these homeless pets is a good fit for your heart and your home.

