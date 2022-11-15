Horror as Russian troops leave animals hanging in trees

Russia has made the town of Henichesk near the Azov Sea port a “temporary capital” after retreating from Kherson, the British ministry of defence said.

In it latest intelligence update the ministry said Russia is likely to redeploy command units in the area.

The area highlights the “priorities and concerns” of Russian commanders, the minsitry added.

It continued: “It is well positioned to coordinate action against potential Ukrainian threats from both Kherson city in the west, or via Melitopol to the north-east, and to receive reinforcements from Crimea.

“Above all, it is currently out of range of Ukrainian artillery systems which have inflicted heavy damage on Russian field command posts.”