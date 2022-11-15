How to get CDL Team Packs & Launch Pack in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

CDL Team Packs and Launch Pack bundles are coming to Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 in Season 1, so here’s how Call of Duty League fans can get their hands on them.





Last season the CDL was in full swing before fans had the opportunity to purchase CDL Team Packs in Vanguard. This year, the devs are way ahead of schedule as they intend for Team Packs to coincide with the CDL’s early start to the Modern Warfare 2 season.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players will have the chance to proudly display the colors of their favorite CDL teams by purchasing CDL Team Packs. There will also be a CDL Launch Pack up for grabs for those looking to maintain their neutrality.

Here’s everything you need to know about CDL skins in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The CDL Launch Pack will be available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as of November 16. Of course, this content drop coincides with the launch of Warzone 2 and Season 1 in both the battle royale and Modern Warfare 2.

The CDL Launch Pack in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will include the following items:

Home & Away Operator skins

New Weapon Camo

Weapon Charm

Stickers, Emblems, and Calling Cards

When are CDL Team Packs coming to Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2?

Although the wording from a November 15 Call of Duty blog is far from clear, it seems players will be able to purchase CDL Team Packs on November 16 at the start of Season 1.

The blog states that “The official Call of Duty League Pack drops on November 16.” It remains to be seen if this statement refers to the Launch Pack, but the wording leads us to believe that they are referring to Team Packs.

Furthermore, it explains that the devs are celebrating an early return to the Call of Duty League, as they allow players to pick these up before the first Major of the Season on December 15.

In the event that CDL Team Packs are not available on November 16, we’ll let you know when you can pick them up.

The Team Packs will focus on highlighting each of the twelve teams in the CDL. You’ll receive the following items in the CDL Team Packs modeled after the franchise of your choice:

Weapon Camo

Male and Female Home and Away Operator Skins

Vinyl Sticker & regular Weapon Sticker

Animated Calling Card

Emblem

How to get Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 CDL Team Packs & Launch Pack

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the CDL Team Packs or CDL Launch Pack in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2:

Launch Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2

Use the menu to navigate to the Store

You’ll find the CDL skins via the “Franchise Store” option under Store

Purchase the CDL Team Pack of your choice for the advertised price

In the past, Team Packs were found under the Franchise Store for $9.99 and we’ll let you know if that is once again the case as they become available.

You can also visit the Call of Duty League webpage to purchase Team Packs once they’re revealed.

Now’s your chance to flex your colors and support your favorite CDL team in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

For more competitive CoD news, find out how Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 is set to deliver the CDL Moshpit mode, or check out Scump’s banned Kastov-74u loadout.

Image Credit: Activision