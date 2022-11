Linux Mint is an excellent Linux distribution, especially for beginners.

I like that it stays on the familiar Ubuntu/Debian front and yet it does several things better than Ubuntu. One of them is that it doesn’t push Snaps down my throat.

However, I am not a fan of the Cinnamon desktop as I never really liked the Windows XP or 7’s default setup either.

As I was looking for the stability that Linux Mint offered with the ability to use GNOME and here’s what I got in the end:

sudo apt install vanilla-gnome-desktop And if you want to have a complete GNOME experience, you can simply install the gnome package: sudo apt install gnome Once you execute any of the two shown commands, you will be asked to choose the preferred display manager in the next step. Choose a display manager of your choice gdm3 is a display manager for the GNOME desktop while Linux Mint uses lightdm by default and both should work just fine, but I will suggest you go with gdm3 to have the complete GNOME experience. Switching to GNOME Once done, log out and hit enter once, and there you’d see a small gear icon. From here, choose GNOME:



