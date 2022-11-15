“I don’t think I forgot how to play tennis” – Nadal following another loss

Rafael Nadal underlined his intention to fight for the win against Ruud citing some positive things he did against Auger-Aliassime.

As the match progressed, Auger-Aliassime proved to be too much for Nadal to handle, so the struggle was largely the same as it was against Fritz. Early on, he had many opportunities, but he did not take advantage of them. He used it as a success and teaching moment:

“[There are a] couple of positive things. I was able to play two tournaments in the past three weeks. That’s the positive thing, something that I was not able to do for a while.”

Speaking further, Nadal dismissed worries about his tennis explaining that he hasn’t forgotten how to play the sport:

“I don’t think I forgot how to play tennis, how to be strong enough mentally. I just need to recover all these positive feelings and all this confidence and all this strong mentality that I need to be at the level that I want to be.”

The loss against Auger-Aliassime leaves him without any chances of making the semi-finals but he confirmed that he’ll still fight for the win against Ruud:

“I will fight until the end, but when things are going that way, is difficult to change the dynamic and the result, especially under these circumstances. With this surface, playing against big servers, great players, [I have] nothing to complain about, I just have to accept that it’s what we have today. The opponent playing the key points better.”