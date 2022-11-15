‘I said I found it’: Mother finds missing bracelet with baby’s ashes in it

Mother finds missing bracelet with baby’s ashes in it
GILMORE GIRLS. WE HAVE AN UPDATE TONIGHT ON THE DAVIDSON COUNTY WOMAN WHO LOST A PRECIOUS AND IRREPLACEABLE PIECE OF JEWELRY LAST WEEK. MORGAN CLODFELTER HAS FOUND THE BRACELET THAT CONTAINS HER BABY’S ASHES. SHE LOST IT ABOUT A WEEK AGO WHILE SHE WAS RUNNING ERRANDS IN AND AROUND CLEMMONS. HER FACEBOOK POST ANNOUNCING THAT SHE’D LOST IT WAS SHARED MORE THAN 38,000 TIMES. SHE TELLS WXII II THAT SHE AND HER HUSBAND TOOK THEIR WHOLE CAR APART TRYING TO FIND IT. BUT TODAY SHE DECIDED TO DO ONE FINAL CHECK. I TOOK APART ONE CAR SEAT THAT WASN’T THERE, AND I TOOK APART THE SECOND CARSEAT. AND RIGHT BEFORE I TOOK APART THAT SECOND CAR SEAT, I JUST STOPPED AND I SAID, GOD, JUST BRING IT TO ME. I NEED THE FACT I NEED THE PIECE OF MY BABY BACK. AND I TOOK APART THE SECOND CAR SEAT AND IT WAS LAYING THERE JUST AS IF IT HAD BEEN LAYING THERE. THE FIRST TIME WE TOOK IT APART. SO WHAT WAS IT LIKE WHEN YOU FINALLY FOUND IT? OH, MY GOSH. I TEARS. I WALKED IN AND MY GRANDPA LOOKED AT ME AND HE SAID, DID YOU FIND IT? AND I SAID, I FOUND IT. MORGAN SAYS SHE IS IN THE
A Davidson County woman whose terror shook people’s hearts finally got her happy ending.Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby’s ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check.”I said God just bring it to me, I need this back. I need the piece of my baby back,” Clodfelter said. ” And I took apart the second car seat and it was laying there just as if it had been laying there the first time, we took it apart.”Clodfelter said she lost the bracelet a week ago while running errands in the Triad.Her Facebook post announcing that she’d lost it was shared more than 900 times.She tells WXII she and her husband took the whole car apart trying to find it. Clodfelter said she’s in the process of having the bracelet made into a ring instead.
