I’m A Celebrity chaos as banner demands Hancock ‘get out of here’

“No, of course I didn’t. No, I did not. I didn’t break any-” Matt began, but Charlene cut in.

“You were socialising with someone outside of your household,” she pointed out.

The former health secretary replied: “I didn’t break any laws. Guidance is different.”

Scarlette Douglas continued: “So there’s a rule and there’s a law.”

“Guidance is guidance,” Matt stated. “But the problem was it was my guidance. That’s why…”

“Why did you break your own guidance?” the A Place in the Sun expert probed.

The 44-year-old answered: “Because it was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody.”

