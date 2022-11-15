I’m A Celebrity’s Chris Moyles ‘sacked by BBC’ without notice

“So I went in with my agent and the controller and we sit down and he goes, ‘Look, this isn’t very easy, I think it’s time we wrapped the show up. We’re going to announce in the news at half 10 that Nick Grimshaw’s taking over.’

“My agent went, ‘That’s out of order’ and it all got a bit steamy.

“And I’m like, ‘Both of you calm down, stop.’ I said to the boss, ‘You can’t do that.’ He goes, ‘Well if we don’t do that, it’ll get out.’

“I said, ‘Well up until 60 seconds ago, I didn’t know about it. So, after 15 years, you can’t do that. I have to announce that I’m coming off the breakfast show and we have to work out what’s happening. This is not a two minute conversation and that’s naughty’.”