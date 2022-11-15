I’m A Celebrity’s Jill Scott makes brutal dig at Matt Hancock

The Lioness made a pointed jibe at former health secretary Matt Hancock during Sunday’s show after he had been appointed as camp leader following a public vote. As Matt handed out tasks to the group as part of his new role, Jill, 35, made a reference to the politician’s own defence of breaking lockdown rules after he shared out camp rules.
Matt’s casting on the show has been a controversial one, with both the public and parliament unhappy about the decision.
Addressing what they called the “elephant in the room,” the disgraced MP’s fellow campmates grilled him last week over his conduct during the pandemic, which saw him breaking the rules he himself had implemented by starting an affair with a colleague.
Offended by the suggestion he had been fined for breaching lockdown rules, Matt told his fellow contestants he hadn’t breached any rules, just “guidelines”.
On Sunday’s show, Jill threw his words back at him as he dished out chores for the team.
READ MORE: Mike Tindall sparks uproar for ’embarrassing’ the royals
The scandal was exposed after CCTV caught the politician having relations with Gina at a time where the public had been told not to meet up with family and friends.
On Friday’s I’m A Celebrity, presenter Chris Moyles asked Matt: “You got a lockdown fine, didn’t you?”
“No, of course I didn’t,” Matt insisted. “No, I did not. I didn’t break any-“
Charlene pointed out: “You were socialising with someone outside of your household.”
“I didn’t break any laws. Guidance is different,” the MP remarked.
Scarlette Douglas continued: “So there’s a rule and there’s a law.”
“Guidance is guidance,” Matt stated. “But the problem was it was my guidance. That’s why…”
“Why did you break your own guidance?” the A Place in the Sun expert probed.
The 44-year-old answered: “Because it was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody.”
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV.
Source link