Indiana Jones 5 trailer release – Harrison Ford director shares news

It’s been over 40 years since Harrison Ford first took up his hat and whip in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Now, the 80-year-old has returned for a fifth and final outing set for release next summer. Debuting the first exclusive footage to fans at D23 this year, the Indiana Jones 5 star became visibly emotional.
Tearing up, Ford told the crowd: “These films are about adventure, but they’re also about heart. This is it, I will not fall down for you again!” Yet only that lucky crowd was able to see that specially made trailer, with still no news of what Indiana Jones 5’s title will be.
Set in 1969, the new movie sees Indy joined by his goddaughter Helena, portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Mads Mikkelsen is playing the villain, rumoured to be a Nazi scientist in what could be a time travelling adventure.
Set photos from last year captured World War II vehicles with swastikas and Ford with dots on his face for digital de-aging.
The 80-year-old and Phoebe were also spotted on set among Roman soldiers, further adding to rumours of time jumping.
Whatever the case, fans around the world are desperate to see the first trailer, which is coming very soon according to director James Mangold.
The filmmaker behind Logan replaced Steven Spielberg who helmed the first four Indiana Jones movies and stepped back to produce this one.
READ MORE: Harrison Ford: ‘I was never happy’ Indiana Jones writer on huge error
Avatar: The Way of Water, the biggest blockbuster to release this Christmas, hits cinemas on December 16. James Cameron’s sequel to the most successful film of all time is made by 20th Century Studios and Indiana Jones 5 is at Lucasfilm. Both companies are owned by Disney.
So presumably the first Indy trailer (hopefully with its title attached) will debut online around a week before Avatar 2 and then in front of the movie when it hits cinemas in mid-December.
Indiana Jones 5 hits cinemas on June 30, 2023.
