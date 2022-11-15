Inside Polygon: Why India’s most successful Web3 company is restructuring

Synopsis
Over the last couple of years, Polygon, built on the foundation of Ethereum, has made massive inroads in the Web3 universe. As it enters its next phase of growth and with bearishness gripping the broader Web3 ecosystem, the company is restructuring.
Polygon, a fast growing Indian Web3 company, is currently in the middle of a major restructuring exercise, according to three sources familiar with the development. The move will result in all business functions and partnerships being grouped together inside Polygon Studios headed by Ryan Wyatt. Polygon’s co-founders will henceforth be focussing on a broader role in the firm. The restructuring comes on the back of the massive growth the company
Why ?
-
Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors
-
Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks
-
Clean experience with
Minimal Ads
-
Comment & Engage with ET Prime community
-
Exclusive invites to Virtual Events with Industry Leaders
-
A trusted team of Journalists & Analysts who can best filter signal from noise
Source link