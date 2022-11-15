Interest rates for savings accounts reach highest level since 2009

“Challenger brands have continued to be a notable catalyst for fuelling the fixed bond market with further improvements month-on-month, with the average rate for one-year bonds breaching three percent for the first time since November 2009 and standing at its highest point since January 2009.”

The finance expert shared why easy access products are particularly important for savers in light of the current economic climate.

Ms Springall added: “As the cost of living crisis continues, having quick access to cash could be invaluable and accounts such as an easy access account can offer that flexibility.

“According to the Bank of England, there was an inflow of just over £3billion into interest-bearing sight deposits in September, showing consumers are still putting money away into flexible accounts.