It’s Paul McCartney’s Turn For Another Mistake On A Beatles’ Release

It has happened yet again, Beatles fans. Just last week I posted an article about another in a series of mistakes found on a Beatles release. It involved the reissue of the band’s 1966 masterpiece, Revolver, or REVOLER as the mistake is shown on some vinyl copies. Imagine my surprise to find out there’s yet ANOTHER mistake on a Beatles related release, and this one is not even out yet! (as of the publishing of this article.)
Fans of The Beatles and Paul McCartney were no doubt thrilled to hear the surprise news of Paul’s next release, The 7″ Singles Box, on December 2. It’s a stunning set of 80 7″ singles, covering Paul’s entire career. While the set will be available digitally, serious McCartney collectors already have most, if not all of these titles in some form in their collections. The real treat is the limited edition vinyl set, limited to just 3000 copies. All 80 vinyl remastered singles have the original 45 sleeve artwork from various Paul releases around the world, and the set is housed in a beautiful pine box, complete with a 100-page book!
There’s just one problem with the book. The singles in the book’s track list are all numbered from 1-80, with “A” side and “B” sides indicated, and a few double “A” sides on there as well. Take a look below at single 41B, the dreamy b-side of Paul’s 1986 song “Press” called “It’s Not True” – wait, WHAT? What’a a “ture?” Hello? Capitol Quality Control?
Another Beatles related release, another mistake.
Preorders are already sold out for the set, which sells for over $600. Say it isn’t ture! 🙂
This error is only the tip of the iceberg with Beatles and solo recordings. I’ve assembled some of my favorite goofs over the years, and you’ll see why this is no isolated occurrence. Do the Stones have this problem??
