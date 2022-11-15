James Bond producers ‘pressured Daniel Craig into Spectre’

Daniel Craig’s James Bond era kicked off with a bang thanks to the success and quality of Casino Royale. The 2006 blockbuster was directed by Martin Campbell, who had previously rebooted the franchise with Pierce Brosnan’s GoldenEye. Two years later Quantum of Solace arrived, but wasn’t nearly as well received.
The writers’ strike meant that Craig had to work on scenes himself and the end result felt more like a bookend to Casino Royale than its own outing.
The 50th anniversary of the Bond film franchise was set for 2012 and he and the producers knew they wanted to smash it out of the park with a third film marking such a special celebration.
Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes was hired and 007 broke $1 billion at the box office for the first time, with glowing reviews. It’s unsurprising then, that the filmmaker was asked to stay on and make another one. However, Spectre isn’t anywhere nearly as loved by the fandom.
In a new interview, Mendes shared why Spectre didn’t quite live up to the heights of Skyfall.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “These movies are very difficult to write. Those 10 months of downtime, that’s when the script really turned around, because we had the time to go down blind alleys and try things like the [Bond/Silva team-up]. And that time was not afforded to me when we made Spectre. And you can see the difference in the script. [With Spectre], I felt there was some pressure. Certainly, Barbara and Michael exerted some pressure on me and Daniel to make the next one, so that makes a big difference. People saying: ‘We want you to do it,’ and passionately wooing me to do it, was a big thing.”
During Spectre’s promotional tour, Craig famously said he’d rather slash his wrists than return for another Bond movie. However, he later clarified it was like being asked if you wanted to do another marathon as you near the end of running one. The star almost did leave his tenure with Spectre, driving off with Madeleine Swann at the end of the movie.
However, the Bond producers convinced him back for one more with No Time To Die, saying the story wasn’t quite over and so he could kill him off – something Barbara Broccoli agreed to after he made Casino Royale.
