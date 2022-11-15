James Bond producers ‘pressured Daniel Craig into Spectre’

Daniel Craig’s James Bond era kicked off with a bang thanks to the success and quality of Casino Royale. The 2006 blockbuster was directed by Martin Campbell, who had previously rebooted the franchise with Pierce Brosnan’s GoldenEye. Two years later Quantum of Solace arrived, but wasn’t nearly as well received.

The writers’ strike meant that Craig had to work on scenes himself and the end result felt more like a bookend to Casino Royale than its own outing.

The 50th anniversary of the Bond film franchise was set for 2012 and he and the producers knew they wanted to smash it out of the park with a third film marking such a special celebration.

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes was hired and 007 broke $1 billion at the box office for the first time, with glowing reviews. It’s unsurprising then, that the filmmaker was asked to stay on and make another one. However, Spectre isn’t anywhere nearly as loved by the fandom.