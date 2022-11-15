Jasmine Harman breaks silence on pal Jonnie Irwin’s cancer battle

In a heartbreaking response, Jasmine wrote: “Words can’t fix much, but what lovely words of support you have had here Jonnie. I know you know this already, but I am here for you my dear friend, and Jess and the boys. So, so brave. Sending lots of love speak soon, Jx.”

Former Homes Under The Hammer presenter, Lucy Alexander commented: “Jonnie. I get so much joy watching you & your boys on here. You’re one hellava Flippin amazeballs presenter and I’m sending so soooo much love & strength. #staystrong.”

Nicki Chapman penned: “Love you guys so much.”

The Channel 4 and BBC star has shared how his lung cancer has sadly spread to his brain.