Joey’s Home Movies For the Week of November 14th – ‘Pearl’ Takes Center Stage

Welcome back to my Home Movies! Greetings from Florida and Mets Fantasy Camp, so excuse the relative brevity of the column this time around. Today, the X prequel Pearl leads the way. The film is easily this week’s top pick, but it’s a part of an interesting little slate, I must say. Read on for more…

Joey’s Top Pick

Pearl

Pearl continues to show that Mia Goth and Ti West are a cinematic match made in heaven. Watching both X and now this, they’ve crafted two of the more interesting horror movies of the modern era. Bring on Maxxxine, I say! This is some of what I had to say here in my TIFF review:

Mia Goth and Ti West have something special going right now. What they crafted earlier this year with X (reviewed here in a previous hybrid Sunday Scaries piece) was pretty damn great, so this surprise sequel was a joy to find out about. Now, having seen Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, it’s more interesting to know that this exists. While X was a riff on horror movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Pearl is closer in nature to the work of John Waters. Twisted but bathed in technicolor, the flick is unlike anything else out there. Midnight Madness at TIFF was made for something like this. Pearl will confound some, but those on its wavelength will get a major kick out of it. Now, I will says, I was rubbed very much the wrong way by the film’s cruel streak towards animals, but it certainly establishes how off-kilter our protagonist is. I just wish the cruelty was centered more on humans, but that’s me.

Also Available This Week

A Discovery Of Witches: The Complete Trilogy

Doom Patrol: The Complete Third Season (TV)

Gigi & Nate

Halo: The Complete First Season (TV)

I Love My Dad

Jerry & Marge Go Large

Moonage Daydream

Reservoir Dogs (First Time in 4K)

Three Thousand Years Of Longing

Criterion Corner

The Infernal Affairs Trilogy

From The Criterion Collection: “The Hong Kong crime drama was jolted to new life with the release of the Infernal Affairs trilogy, a bracing, explosively stylish critical and commercial triumph that introduced a dazzling level of narrative and thematic complexity to the genre with its gripping saga of two rival moles—played by superstars Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Andy Lau Tak-wah—who navigate slippery moral choices as they move between the intersecting territories of Hong Kong’s police force and its criminal underworld. Set during the uncertainty of the city-state’s handover from Britain to China and steeped in Buddhist philosophy, these ingeniously crafted tales of self-deception and betrayal mirror Hong Kong’s own fractured identity and the psychic schisms of life in a postcolonial purgatory.”

Stay tuned for more next week…

Like this: Like Loading…

Related