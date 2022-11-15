Categories
John Lennon’s Son Reunites With Paul McCartney in Airport Lounge

It turns out that you can run into just about anyone at an airport, and for The Beatles member John Lennon‘s oldest son, Julian Lennon, this led to a reunion with his “Uncle Paul,” better known as Paul McCartney.

Posting a couple of photos of the random encounter on Twitter, Julian wrote, “It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other than Uncle Paul…. So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful….”

