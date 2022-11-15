Jonnie Irwin didn’t tell sons of terminal cancer to keep ‘innocence’

Jonnie Irwin, 48, has been told he has just six months to live following his terminal cancer diagnosis. The A Place In The Sun presenter now wants to spend time with his children, the eldest of whom is not aware of his diagnosis as Jonnie wanted to preserve his “innocence”.
Jonnie and his wife, Jessica, share three children together – Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
The couple decided together to keep Jonnie’s cancer private, while also keeping their kids’ “innocence” for as long as possible.
Jonnie explained how his eldest, who he is currently teaching how to ride his bike, pokes fun at his “spiky head”, unaware of the reason behind it.
Speaking about Rex not knowing about his cancer, the TV star told Hello! magazine: “He doesn’t need to know yet.”
Fans of the presenter took to social media to express their devastation over his health update.
Twitter user @AlexaJayne wrote: “So sad such a lovely guy, losing too many to cancer, which seems to be getting worse it’s devastating for families to go through.”
@DalekDi simply penned: “So sad” along with a crying emoji.
@lindaleitchman commented: “Such sad news about Jonnie Irwin. I love this programme and he was a favourite of mine always smiling and friendly. A lovely man with everything to live for, it’s just heartbreaking.”
@markers19570 added: “Sad, sad news, seems a nice young bloke, like watching him.”
@Alan_Henning shared: “Oh that’s so sad, he always seemed like such a lovely guy too.”
“Very sad news, I’ve watched loads of a place in the sun series and Jonnie is a fantastic presenter. Thoughts are with him and his family,” @ian_hunter9 posted.
A Place in the Sun airs weekdays from 4pm on Channel 4.
