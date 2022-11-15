Jonnie Irwin didn’t tell sons of terminal cancer to keep ‘innocence’

Jonnie Irwin, 48, has been told he has just six months to live following his terminal cancer diagnosis. The A Place In The Sun presenter now wants to spend time with his children, the eldest of whom is not aware of his diagnosis as Jonnie wanted to preserve his “innocence”.

Jonnie and his wife, Jessica, share three children together – Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

The couple decided together to keep Jonnie’s cancer private, while also keeping their kids’ “innocence” for as long as possible.

Jonnie explained how his eldest, who he is currently teaching how to ride his bike, pokes fun at his “spiky head”, unaware of the reason behind it.

Speaking about Rex not knowing about his cancer, the TV star told Hello! magazine: “He doesn’t need to know yet.”

