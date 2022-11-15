Just Stop Oil protester in car video slated as ‘extremist hypocrite’





A Just Stop Oil protester has been slammed for being an ‘extremist radical hypocrite’ after she shared a video of herself singing and dancing along to music while driving in a car. Louise Harris was part of the eco mob that scaled gantries above the M25 motorway last week in a bid to cause significant disruption and bring national attention to their demands, but has been spotted behind the wheel of what appears to be a petrol-powered car.

Fifty-eight people were charged after four days of protests which shut down the very busy road in several places. In a video which Harris filmed from a gantry last Monday the 24-year-old fought back tears as she explained the reasons for her protest. The 24-year-old said: “You might hate me for doing this and you’re entitled to hate me. “But I wish you would direct all that anger and hatred at our government. “They are betraying young people like me. Why does it take young people like me, up on a f***ing gantry on the M25, to listen?”

But in the clip which was uploaded to her TikTok page last summer she is much more cheerful about driving in a vehicle, captioning her clip “When in traffic . . . Who else?” with several laughing face emojis. With a big smile on her face she bashes out the beat on her steering wheel, while singing along to the Jessie J track Domino and dancing as she waits in the traffic. This clip did not go unnoticed by TikTok user SuffolkGirlUK who stitched together part of the M25 clip with the one of Ms Harris dancing while driving, and labelled it ‘Hypocrisy at its finest’. One commenter on the SuffolkGirlUK clip remarked that Louise is an anagram of use oil. Another said: “Awww I see a future Eastenders Hollyoaks or some other soap drama,” and another commented “Stopping oil will severely hinder her career as a touring musician.”

Someone else remarked: “I rest my case. They will never understand the word hypocrisy.” And one man asked: “How can these extremist radical hypocrites expect people to side with them?” Addressing the protester, one commenter asked: “Hmm Louise, quick question – where does the fuel come from in your car?” But another was lot more sympathetic, saying “When we are born we know nothing, we make mistakes, we learn, we find something to fight for.”

And in a clip by DaisyBee1983 the eco-protester was branded an “absolute melt” after a video showed Ms Harris posing by a car and sticking her fingers up at the camera while shouting “bus w****r”. One angry commenter on the video said: “Enjoying your oil Greta. no tears tunberg 2.0 hypocrite if you wnt taken serious dnt do the 1 thing ure tryna tell others not to spoilt brat oil w****r.” And another asked: “And how did she get to the brige thing she probley drove.” TikToker Jhooper1606 posted a similar clip with commenters equally puzzled about how she was powering her car. One said: “I must be hard of thinking. Does this car not require oil?” And another commented: “Not worried about using oil now is she!!!”

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “The Daily Express wants you to believe that Louise Harris is a hypocrite because people who work to expose the danger we face from climate breakdown are a direct threat to its business interests. “It’s classic divide and rule. That’s why it monsters and misrepresents the young people, mothers, grandmothers, builders, engineers and doctors, the everyday people who are acting to protect the citizens of this country from the worst ravages of climate breakdown. “Everything we know and love is at stake and you want to talk about singing and dancing whilst in traffic?” Harris was arrested after the M25 protests and charged with causing a public nuisance after reportedly climbing a gantry at Junction 25 for Waltham Cross. She was remanded in custody until a court hearing on December 6, after appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

