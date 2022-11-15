Kate Middleton pays touching remembrance Sunday tribute to Diana





Kate Middleton paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana at the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday. The Princess of Wales stepped at a balcony overlooking the Cenotaph war memorial wearing a pair of Diana’s earrings.

She wore the south sea pearl earrings that feature an array of diamonds that drop down into a large pearl. Lady Di often wore the earrings at formal events in the 1990s although, according to Vogue, Kate has tweaked them slightly. According to the magazine, she changed the baubles for for smaller, pear-shaped gems compared to the larger circular pearls that Diana had when she wore the earrings. The Duchess also wore a wide-brimmed black hat very reminiscent of Diana’s appearance at the 1991 remembrance service.

Like Diana 31 years ago, Kate stood solemnly and sang in a black ensemble with red poppy pins. The Princess of Wales’ heartwarming tribute was the second time over the weekend she had made a nod to a late member of the firm through jewellery. On Saturday, the Princess arrived at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall wearing two pieces that had previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. The jewellery included Bahrain pearl drop earrings and a our-strand pearl choker necklace with a diamond piece in the centre. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry issued three word warning about relationship by aide

There are also three baguette diamonds hanging from there with three small diamonds making their way to the dangling pearl. In September, the Duchess wore the same pieces for the Queen’s committal service and state funeral. She also wore the choker and the earrings for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh last year . The Duchess wore the pearl drop earrings during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

