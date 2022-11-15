Kate Middleton’s ‘right-hand woman’ has stepped back from her role





A key member of the Princess of Wales’ team has stepped back from some of her royal roles, according to reports. Kate and Prince William have established a close-knit team that managed their schedules and advise them ahead of appearances. One of their trusted entourage is Hannah Cockburn-Logie who has been referred to as Kate’s ‘right-hand woman’ in the past.

But it appears Ms Cockburn-Logie has taken a step back from her duties, reports Hello! Information taken from Companies House appears to show Ms Cockburn-Logie is no longer working as a director of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, with paperwork confirming the termination of her role from October 31, 2022. Ms Cockburn-Logie became director in July 2020, and was also appointed as Kate’s private secretary. In this role, she would organise the Princess’ diary and accompany her on official engagements.

Despite stepping down from her position as director, she will remain as Kate’s private secretary, having more than 20 years experience in the foreign office. According to The Royal Foundation’s official website, the charity “mobilises leaders, businesses and people” to tackle “society’s greatest challenges”. Its past programmes include the Coach Core Foundation, which encourages young people to take up sport, and the Invictus Games Foundation, a multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. Before becoming Kate’s private secretary, she had established a relationship with the couple when she accompanied them on a tour to India and Bhutan that lasted seven days in April 2016. READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘in bed with devil’ as he’s urged to cancel Netflix show

She was appointed as Kate’s stylist shortly after she announced her second pregnancy. Also on the team is Kate’s hair stylist, Amanda Cook Tucker, who is said to be one of the first people who met Prince George after he was born. And it’s not just Kate she’s close to, with Ms Tucker also cutting Prince William and Prince Harry’s hair when they were children, suggesting she tends to the Cambridge children as well.

Like Loading...