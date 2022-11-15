Categories
UK

Keller : New acquisition for Keller in Norway | MarketScreener


News article category

Corporate

Keller Geoteknikk, our Norwegian business, has acquired Nordwest Fundamentering AS (NWF), a specialist, geotechnical contractor based in Trondheim in the West of the country.

“Integrating NWF into our business will enable us to offer a broader range of solutions to our customers,” says Jim De Waele, President Europe. “In particular, NWF has an expertise in near shore marine and a local presence across the west of Norway.”

NWF is well known in Norway for driven and drilled piling solutions particularly for coastal projects. Over recent years the business has built a solid reputation for high quality and reliable execution.

Keller Geoteknikk has been growing steadily over the last few years and has recently won several major contracts, including the Tangenvika rail bridge project near Oslo.

Disclaimer

Keller Group plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:11:09 UTC.

Publicnow 2022

All news about KELLER GROUP PLC

Sales 2022 2 672 M
3 133 M
3 133 M
Net income 2022 53,5 M
62,7 M
62,7 M
Net Debt 2022 255 M
299 M
299 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,80x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 510 M
598 M
598 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 96,2%


Duration :


Period :

Keller : New acquisition for Keller in Norway | MarketScreener

Keller Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener

Technical analysis trends KELLER GROUP PLC

Short Term Mid-Term Long Term
Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish

Income Statement Evolution

Sell

Keller : New acquisition for Keller in Norway | MarketScreener

Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 701,00 GBX
Average target price 1 159,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 65,4%



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: