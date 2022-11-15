Keller : New acquisition for Keller in Norway | MarketScreener

Keller Geoteknikk, our Norwegian business, has acquired Nordwest Fundamentering AS (NWF), a specialist, geotechnical contractor based in Trondheim in the West of the country.

“Integrating NWF into our business will enable us to offer a broader range of solutions to our customers,” says Jim De Waele, President Europe. “In particular, NWF has an expertise in near shore marine and a local presence across the west of Norway.”

NWF is well known in Norway for driven and drilled piling solutions particularly for coastal projects. Over recent years the business has built a solid reputation for high quality and reliable execution.

Keller Geoteknikk has been growing steadily over the last few years and has recently won several major contracts, including the Tangenvika rail bridge project near Oslo.