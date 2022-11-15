Kim Woodburn slams Mike Tindall for ‘looking down on Matt Hancock’

Last night, Mike opened up about a humorous moment involving his mother-in-law Princess Anne.

He told his campmates: “Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s themed one, I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl*t drop in front of my mother-in-law.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.

Of his mother-in-law’s reaction, he added: “As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not’. I’ve gone, ‘I’m going’ and walked off.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.