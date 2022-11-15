King Charles confident as monarch after ‘setting aside’ protocols





According to a body language expert, King Charles has “set aside” some of the late-Queen’s royal protocols in a move which has seen him blossom with confidence. The expert said that the King “easily embraced” the role he spent his whole life preparing for.

For the first time, Charles led the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, one of the most major events in the royal calendar. Body language expert Darren Stanton noted that the King’s behaviour in public has significantly changed as he has gotten older and more confident. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino to the Mirror, he said: “As a younger man in his 20s, he was not very outgoing and extremely introverted. “At the time, the Royal Family were seemingly cocooned in their own environment and did not really interact with anyone outside of the royal household.”

Mr Stanton said that as a consequence, Charles was unable to bond, connect, and interact with the general world and the people in it. As a result, he was a shy and nervous man which showed through his body language at events through “tell-tale signs” of nervousness or a lack of confidence which are designed to reassure and relax the person. The expert said: “King Charles has adopted a number of these gestures probably unconsciously when faced with certain situations over the course of his life, including playing with his cufflinks. “Charles would often do this at social events, which is a clear indication of nerves and self-reassurance.” READ MORE:Royal Family forced to delete Remembrance Day tweet

Mr Stanton partly credited this change to Charles’ decision to “set aside” protocols from the Queen which he grew up with. He said: “I think Charles has set aside many of the royal protocols he has grown up with and has been installed in him by the Queen, as we are now living in a very different society. “He has embraced the change by making the monarchy more open and accessible. We have never seen members of the Royal Family interact more than they do right now.”

